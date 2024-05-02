Insider Selling: RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Director Sells 10,295 Shares of Stock

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,083,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,970. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $103.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 10.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 471,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,012,000 after acquiring an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 451,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 25.8% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

