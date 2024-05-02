Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Acquires $124,189.00 in Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.51. 50,828,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,715,383. The stock has a market cap of $129.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 11.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 28,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.6% in the first quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 63,274 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Intel by 71.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,048,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after acquiring an additional 437,060 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 6.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 31.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,093,000 after acquiring an additional 301,177 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.