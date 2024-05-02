Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys 87,600 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 963,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $56,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,875. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

