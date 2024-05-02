Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,853,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,021. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

