Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,043,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,279,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $149.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,165. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

