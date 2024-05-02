Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 25,682 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,682 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 0.2% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.20. 599,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,522. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.39. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $46.73 and a 12 month high of $60.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

