Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes $337,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after buying an additional 1,930,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,819 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Citigroup by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,356,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $61.57. 5,899,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,727,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

