Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,884,000 after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,234,000 after acquiring an additional 237,905 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,185,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,932,000 after acquiring an additional 45,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.75. The company had a trading volume of 559,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,633. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

