International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,576 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 620 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.6% of Carson Advisory Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carson Advisory Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.69. 3,825,608 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,549. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.54 and a 200-day moving average of $170.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

