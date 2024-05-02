International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in International Business Machines by 33.7% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 227,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in International Business Machines by 36.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,716,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.85 and its 200 day moving average is $170.91. The firm has a market cap of $152.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

