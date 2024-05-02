International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 0.8%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $165.30 and last traded at $166.16. Approximately 959,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,960,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.54 and its 200-day moving average is $170.87. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.20%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,290,000 after acquiring an additional 365,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after purchasing an additional 404,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,691,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,399,000 after buying an additional 807,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,631,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.