International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.81. 2,157,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

