Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.28. 532,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,082,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $629.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Intuitive Machines had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.