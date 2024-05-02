Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 8.8% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $426.90. The stock had a trading volume of 34,688,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,809,816. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $315.11 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $436.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.61.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

