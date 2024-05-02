Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,746,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,238% from the previous session’s volume of 354,730 shares.The stock last traded at $25.12 and had previously closed at $25.10.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.1341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2,133.7% during the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,607,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,159 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,574,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 928,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 659,505 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,549,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 273.5% during the first quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after buying an additional 302,472 shares during the period.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

