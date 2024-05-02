Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,746,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,238% from the previous session’s volume of 354,730 shares.The stock last traded at $25.12 and had previously closed at $25.10.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.1341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%.
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
