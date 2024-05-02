iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 91,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 50,966 shares.The stock last traded at $63.19 and had previously closed at $61.43.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.