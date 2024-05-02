iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.65

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMGGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.65 and last traded at $52.64, with a volume of 8693514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.69.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,600,100,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,285.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,145.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,688,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,601,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,259,000 after buying an additional 862,304 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.