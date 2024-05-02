iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.65

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.65 and last traded at $52.64, with a volume of 8693514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.69.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,600,100,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,285.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,145.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,688,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,601,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,259,000 after buying an additional 862,304 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

