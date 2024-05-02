iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,683,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,143% from the previous session’s volume of 135,508 shares.The stock last traded at $61.28 and had previously closed at $60.31.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,757,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,858 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2,356.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after buying an additional 535,617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,920,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,991,000 after acquiring an additional 298,487 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 219,558 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,683,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,524,000 after acquiring an additional 207,000 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

