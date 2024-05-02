iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Mechanics Financial Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $504.45. 1,248,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,737,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $514.46 and a 200 day moving average of $483.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

