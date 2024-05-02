iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.42% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $62,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.47. The stock had a trading volume of 299,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,837. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

