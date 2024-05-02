iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after purchasing an additional 840,304 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.69. 4,093,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,222,766. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average is $96.69.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

