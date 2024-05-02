iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,634 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $88,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.14. 14,956,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,145,990. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average is $74.68.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.