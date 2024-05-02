iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.19

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.19 and last traded at $42.15, with a volume of 34094563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

