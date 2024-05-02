Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.79

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.79 and last traded at $62.43, with a volume of 1115596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JANX shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 3.86.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 721.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 2,166.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,526 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

