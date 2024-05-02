John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of JBSS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.37. The stock had a trading volume of 91,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,867. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $90.02 and a 52 week high of $127.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average of $100.68.
