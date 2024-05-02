John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JBSS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.37. The stock had a trading volume of 91,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,867. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $90.02 and a 52 week high of $127.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average of $100.68.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

