John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. John Bean Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-5.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.050-5.450 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.51. The stock had a trading volume of 132,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,438. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

