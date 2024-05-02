John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.39

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 51165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $700.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

