John Z. Zhang Sells 12,546 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.57. 5,207,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,542. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

