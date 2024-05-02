JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.79 and last traded at $51.50. 679,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,737,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.