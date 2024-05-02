JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.79 and last traded at $51.50. 679,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,737,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.