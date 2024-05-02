KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.40-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.52 billion. KBR also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on KBR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.86.

NYSE KBR traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $66.10. The company had a trading volume of 691,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. KBR has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $66.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

