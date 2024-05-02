KeyCorp Increases Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $40.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.54.

NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.92. 1,360,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,084. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $35.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,657,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,292,000 after purchasing an additional 382,949 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,952,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 974,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,470,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,366,000 after buying an additional 1,415,723 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,644,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,130,000 after buying an additional 272,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.2% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 323,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

