Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.21.
Shares of KRC traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.27. 831,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,148. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
