Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.21.

Shares of KRC traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.27. 831,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,148. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

KRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

