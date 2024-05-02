KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Issue $1.45 Quarterly Dividend

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

KLA has increased its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. KLA has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KLA to earn $28.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $16.01 on Thursday, reaching $682.05. The stock had a trading volume of 675,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,066. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $687.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA has a 1 year low of $369.66 and a 1 year high of $729.15. The company has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KLA will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $722.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KLA

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.