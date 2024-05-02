KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Position Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 1,292.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in KT were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KT. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in KT in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in KT by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in KT by 1,227.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KT in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,437. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.84%. Equities research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

