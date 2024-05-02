Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Releases Earnings Results

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LARK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.25. 7,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $99.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LARK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

