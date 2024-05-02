Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leonardo DRS updated its FY24 guidance to $0.74-$0.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.740-0.820 EPS.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRS traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 690,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,550. Leonardo DRS has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.