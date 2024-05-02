Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Cuts Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $11,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Northern Trust by 25.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 83,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 306.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Northern Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.50. 451,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $89.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

