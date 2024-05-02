Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,757,000 after buying an additional 74,185 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,696,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,549,000 after buying an additional 275,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,552,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,379,000 after buying an additional 78,818 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after buying an additional 1,269,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,825,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,342,000 after buying an additional 753,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $3.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.26. 2,908,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.39.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

