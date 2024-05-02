Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $27.71 Million Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 600,239 shares during the period. O-I Glass accounts for 3.0% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 1.09% of O-I Glass worth $27,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OI. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 39.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,200,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 623,705 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 69.4% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,140,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,814,000 after purchasing an additional 877,172 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,051,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 7.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 121,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,361. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OI. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

