Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $566,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 2.1 %

ET traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.80. 8,010,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,209,901. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

