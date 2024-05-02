Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Lowers Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 2.6% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $23,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 440,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,773,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $275,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.64. 2,093,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,439. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,568 shares of company stock worth $5,459,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

