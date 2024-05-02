Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Announces Earnings Results

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

LBTYA stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,925,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LBTYA. HSBC lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.