Litecoin (LTC) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $80.72 or 0.00136066 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.01 billion and approximately $322.74 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009995 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,487,350 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
