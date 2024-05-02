Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,111 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of D.R. Horton worth $115,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,357.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,652,000 after purchasing an additional 456,419 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after purchasing an additional 342,884 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $36,657,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 457,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after acquiring an additional 338,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.09. 927,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,239. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,812 shares of company stock worth $4,029,217. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

