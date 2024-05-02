Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 714,075 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7,379.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,075 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $76,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in GoDaddy by 17.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 59,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GoDaddy by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,435,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,890,000 after acquiring an additional 674,719 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 104,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in GoDaddy by 472.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,712 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,965. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $127.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.59 and a 200-day moving average of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $991,273.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,809,477.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,234 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,946. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.18.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

