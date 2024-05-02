Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $252,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 210,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $149,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,022,500,000 after purchasing an additional 100,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $7.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $693.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,638. The business has a fifty day moving average of $755.91 and a 200-day moving average of $711.97. The stock has a market cap of $142.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.97 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $807.28.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

