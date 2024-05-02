Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $71.61 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 204,370 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Toll Brothers worth $71,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 185,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,505. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $130.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.71.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

