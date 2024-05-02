Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $98.17 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,913,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,367 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $98,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 792.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,030,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,828,000 after buying an additional 3,579,324 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,360 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,965,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $82,405,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,027,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,876,731. The stock has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15, a PEG ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.