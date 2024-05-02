Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 899.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,516 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $68,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
Shares of QCOM traded up $14.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,167,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,833. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $181.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
