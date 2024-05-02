Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 132,262 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,352,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,262 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Otis Worldwide worth $210,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.72. 939,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,291. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average of $89.65.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

